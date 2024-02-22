ITDA Utnoor PO inspects Ashram schools in Asifabad

ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khushbu Gupta instructed officials to provide better quality education to students studying in Ashram schools run by the tribal welfare department

ITDA Utnoor project officer Khushbu Gupta teaches a mathematic lesson to students during her inspection in an Ashram school in Asifabad.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer Khushbu Gupta instructed officials to provide better quality education to students studying in Ashram schools run by the tribal welfare department. She inspected the schools in various villages in Wankidi mandal and Asifabad town on Thursday.

Gupta told the officials to offer improved quality education to students at the schools and to provide nutritious food at the hostels as per the menu prescribed by the department. She asked them to ensure tidy environs and to take preventive measures to control malaria and dengue fevers at the hostels. She directed them to avoid stagnating water around the facilities.

The project officer then donned the role of a teacher for a while and taught lessons to the students at a school. She posed questions to the students and assessed their learning abilities. She wanted the teachers to make sure the pupils were acquainted with reading and writing skills. She opined that providing education to tribal students would transform their families.