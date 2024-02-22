Minister Ponguleti fumes over Secretariat officials for turning up late to work

A few employees were absent from duties without any prior information and a few others were arriving late to work

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who made a surprise inspection of the revenue section in the Secretariat on Thursday, expressed anger over employees not turning up for duty even after 11.40 am.

A few employees were absent from duties without any prior information and a few others were arriving late to work. This was sheer negligence on their part, the Minister said, and instructed officers to initiate stern action against them.

After checking the attendance register, the Minister said of the five sections, not even in one section had employees turned up on time for work.