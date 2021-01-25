Jab for private healthcare staff from Monday in TS

Vaccinators from the office of the local District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) will be deployed at private hospitals to administer the vaccine.

Hyderabad: The health wing is set to roll out the Covid vaccine for private healthcare workers in Telangana from Monday. The authorities will also conduct mop-up vaccination sessions at government vaccination sites to ensure the Covid vaccine is available to government healthcare workers who had missed out in the inoculation drive.

Vaccinators from the office of the local District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) will be deployed at private hospitals to administer the vaccine. Private healthcare facilities like nursing homes and clinics with less than 50 healthcare workers on their rolls have been linked to the nearest government healthcare facility, where they will be inoculated. In the case of private hospitals with a large number of healthcare workers, more than one vaccination session will be planned at the same facility with each session administering at least 100 vaccination.

The sessions will be conducted only after scheduling through the Co-WIN portal and no offline or non-CoWIN sessions will be conducted. The State government has instructed private healthcare establishments to start inoculating early in the day and conclude by 3 pm in the afternoon so that the vaccinators have enough time to tabulate and complete the documentation.

The vaccination sessions in private hospitals will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. A nodal officer has been appointed by private hospitals to coordinate the flow of information to their workers on scheduling and ensuring the availability of infrastructure at the vaccination sites.

The adequate number of kits comprising drugs and medical equipment related to first-aid and blood-pressure are in place to ensure proper treatment is available to individuals with Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). Special officers from the health department will conduct regular visits of the vaccination sites, to ensure smooth administration of the Covid vaccine.

Pvt hospital managements welcome

The management of the private healthcare establishments has said all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth roll out of Covid vaccine. “All our employees who have been registered in the Co-WIN software will get vaccinated in the next couple of days. Everybody is looking forward to it,” they said.

