Jagadish Reddy alleges Congress engaging in false propaganda regarding power supply

Speaking to the media at Chivvemla, Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress was resorting to a Goebbelsian campaign on 24 hours electricity being extended to agricultural connections free of cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Strongly reacting to what he termed as “Congress’ false propaganda” on 24 hours free electricity to agriculture sector, BRS candidate for Suryapet assembly constituency and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress leaders should hold the electric wires, before seeking votes, if their allegation of Government not supplying power to farm sector was real.

Speaking to the media at Chivvemla, Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress was resorting to a Goebbelsian campaign on 24 hours electricity being extended to agricultural connections free of cost. He urged the Congress leaders to introspect about the power supply scenario in the state before and after 2014.

The erstwhile Congress government had declared two-day power holiday per week for industries in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Industrialists were forced to stage demonstrations at Indira Park and crops dried up due to power cuts and pump sets got damaged due to lower quality power supply, he reminded.

Stating that the BRS government was ensuring round the clock power supply to all sectors, he asked the the Congress leaders to hold the electric lines to see whether this was true instead of making false allegations. He pointed out that the Karnataka former Chief Minister Kumara Swamy had alleged that there was only five-hour power supply. He wondered whether the Congress had any moral right to speak about power supply in Telangana.

“I am ready to hold electricity lines in Karnataka for 18 hours. Do the Congress leaders have guts to hold the electricity line even for one minute in Telangana?”, he challenged.