Voting for BRS is supporting welfare, development programmes: Jagadish Reddy

There was a need for the BRS government to come to power again for continuation of welfare schemes and development works in Telangana state, said Jagadish Reddy

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister and BRS candidate for Suryapet G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday felt that there was a need for the BRS government to come to power again for continuation of welfare schemes and development works in Telangana state.

Speaking at meeting of retired employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here, Jagadish Reddy said Telangana state topped in development as well as welfare in the country in a short span of time after formation of separate state due to the initiatives of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said that it was the only BRS party in the country, which implemented its elections manifesto 100 percent. About 10 years back i.e. before formation of Telangana state, lakhs of people migrated to other places from Telangana in search of livelihood. The BRS government succeeded in not only stopping migration of people of Telangana, but also created a situation where 30 lakh laborers from other states were getting livelihood in our state, he added.

“Under the rule of KCR, Telangana was turned as a state of one crore acres fertile land and producing 1.5 crore metric tons of paddy, which turned the state as “Annapurna”, which would extend food to others”, he added.

Listing out development works taken up in Suryapet in the last nine years, he assured that industrial hub would be setup at Suryapet, which would provide employment to 10,000 youth, if he was voted to victory in the elections.

Reminding that Suryapet town bagged national level awards, Reddy said that his dream was to stand Suryapet town behind best towns at international level.

Stating that Congress governments were named for corruption, he said that Telangana would again go into dark, if Congress was voted to power the people in the ensuing elections.

He assured that the BRS would implement is poll-promises Souvhagya Lakshmi, fine price to ration card holders and reduction of LPG cylinder price to Rs 400 after coming to power third time. He said that implementation of such welfare schemes was possible through BRS.

Underlining the need to take forward development in Suryapet, he asked the retired employees to vote for BRS in the ensuing elections.

Also Read Congress releases third list of candidates for Telangana; Revanth to face KCR in Kamareddy