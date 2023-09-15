Jagadish Reddy calls out RK Singh’s lies on loan repayment

Addressing a press conference, Minister Jagadish Reddy said Singh was lying blatantly and that his allegations on the financial condition of the State were false

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to union Power Minister RK Singh’s allegations that the Telangana government was near bankrupt and may not be able to repay loans, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the union minister was spreading false narratives and that Telangana was a State leading in repayment of loans in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said Singh was lying blatantly and that his allegations on the financial condition of the State were false. “This is the biggest lie of the century. Show me one instance when the State has defaulted on loan repayment. If you stop funds to the State, the people of Telangana will not forgive you,” he said.

Pointing out that the Centre was not releasing the share of tax devolution funds to the State, Jagadish Reddy said the State was demanding its share in the tax collected from people of Telangana and that the Centre had no right to stop it. “Share in taxes collected in the State is the legal right of the people of Telangana. No one has the right to stop it. Telangana is not the property of the BJP to stop funds,” he said.

Commenting on RK Singh’s claim that the Central government never insisted on fixing meters to agricultural connections, the Minister said Singh lying through his teeth and that the State government had letters sent by Singh’s ministry asking the government to fix meters to agricultural borewells. “We have made public the letters sent by the Centre several times. The union Minister is lying,” he said.

The BJP, which did stand any chance of coming to power in the State, was spreading lies to mislead the people. Even BJP-ruled States were demanding the Telangana Model of development, which was why Centre was jittery and trying to spread misinformation about Telangana, he said.

Jagadish Reddy also said the Centre was misleading people on availability of power in the country. “It is a big joke that there is surplus power in the country. If there is surplus power, why are there power cuts in the Prime Minister’s home state of Gujarat?” he asked.

Also Read Jagadish Reddy slams PCC Chief