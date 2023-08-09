Jagadish Reddy slams PCC Chief

Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Wednesday that the Congress was all set to face the doom under Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his disparaging remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Wednesday that the Congress was all set to face the doom under Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a news conference along with a host of other BRS leaders, he said Revanth Reddy would be paying a heavy price for his abusive language. He would receive a backlash from the people who were annoyed by his offensive language. As a last resort, the Congress leader was out to cash in on the death of balladeer Gaddar. But the history of the Congress party as well as that of its leaders could not be erased from the minds of the people.

It was the Congress rule against which Gaddar had launched his movement. The BRS had worked with Gaddar and had fulfilled what he had aspired for the people of the State. What does Revanth know about Gaddar, he asked, stating that Revanth Reddy was still in the control of Telangana traitors.

It is high time he withdrew his offer of performing ‘Pinda Pradhanam” a ritual conducted after the demise of a person, and apologise to the people of Telangana for making such abusive remarks against the Chief Minister, Jagadish Reddy said, adding that the TPCC president should also remember that he was representing as political party that had denied former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao of a befitting funeral.