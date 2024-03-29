Jagadish Reddy holds Congress govt responsible for agricultural crisis in Telangana

The ayacut of SRSP canal turned like desert due to the policies of the state government, said the Suryapet MLA.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 29 March 2024, 03:40 PM

Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Thursday held negligence of the Congress government for present crisis in agriculture sector in the state. Along with Thungathurthi former MLA and BRS leader Gadari Kishore, Jagadish Reddy was inspected the dried up paddy crops at Velugupally and Singaram in Thungathurthi mand al in the district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that green agricultural fields and green pastures appeared everywhere in Telangana state and Konaseema like atmosphere prevailed in ayacut of SRSP canal in Suryapet district during earlier BRS government. The scene got completely changed within two months after the Congress came to power in 2023 legislative assembly elections in the state.

He alleged that negligence of the Congress government towards agriculture sector had resulted in the present situation. The ayacut of SRSP canal turned like desert due to the policies of the state government. He accused the state government of intentionally turning Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) into an idle project with a fear that credit would go to the former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was the mastermind behind the largest lift irrigation scheme in the country.

He alleged that the ministers and Congress legislators lacked concern to visit dried up paddy crops in the state. He dared the ministers to visit the dried up crops and interact with the farmers that would expose what is the reason for the current agricultural crisis in the state. More than the adverse weather condition, the lack of knowledge of the rulers on agriculture sector was main reason for the agricultural crisis in the state, he added.