Telangana Polls 2023: Jagadish Reddy promises 1000-acre industrial park in Suryapet; files nomination

Jagadish Reddy asked the party cadre to educate the electors that their vote would decide their own fate and to vote for the party that was committed to their welfare

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday called upon party leaders and workers to strive for another 20 days to ensure a landslide victory for the BRS in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a rally taken out from SV College to Pula Centre in Suryapet before filing his nomination, Jagadish Reddy said opposition parties had taken up a false propaganda campaign against the BRS government and MLAs. He asked the party cadre to educate the electors that their vote would decide their own fate and to vote for the party that was committed to their welfare. Only a BRS government would ensure continuation of welfare schemes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, adding that Congress leaders had already made it clear that some schemes would be stopped if their party came to power in the State.

The BRS government had eradicated hunger from Telangana within six years after formation of the separate State. It had also ended decades of the fluorosis menace, which affected the lives of lakhs of people in Nalgonda through Mission Bhagiratha, he added.

Reminding that he had fulfilled all the promises made to the people of the constituency during the 2014 and 2018 elections, Jagadish Reddy said Congress leaders had created hurdles for road widening in the town for three years by filing cases in court. After clearing the cases, road widening works in the town were completed within 15 days, he said.

Promising more IT towers in Suryapet to provide jobs to 3,000 youth, the Minister said an industrial park in 1,000 acres would be set up at Suryapet after the elections to provide jobs to 10,000 youth. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would make an announcement on the dry port proposed between Suryapet and Kodad, he added.