Will adopt Malkajgiri and ensure faster development: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:13 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said he would adopt Malkajgiri and ensure faster development here and urged the voters to support the BRS candidate Marri Rajsekhar Redy.

Participating in a programme in which BJP leaders GK Hanmantha Rao, GK Sridevi and others joined the BRS, he said the contest between Mynampally and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is that of rowdyism and good.

“The money power of Mynampally should be defeated with your votes,” Harish Rao told the electorate.

Once the elections were over, all the problems faced by colony residents here would be redressed, he assured adding, “we have a good manifesto. It should be taken to the people.”

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said it was his responsibility to develop the constituency as model Malkajigiri and added we should develop it faster with the cooperation of all. He appealed to the people to make K Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister for the third time.