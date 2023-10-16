Jagan inaugurates Infosys development centre in Vizag

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the state-of-the-art development center (DC) of Infosys here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the state-of-the-art development center (DC) of Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, here on Monday.

Spread across 83,750 sq. ft., the Visakhapatnam DC will provide greater flexibility to employees to work in a hybrid mode, and closer to their home. The new center will enable Infosys to also attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like Cloud, AI, and Digital.

The DC, which will accommodate approximately 1,000 employees, is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy. Additionally, in alignment with Infosys’ ESG commitments and green building standards, the office is constructed to be efficient in terms of energy and water usage, as well as waste management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the inauguration of Infosys’ Visakhapatnam DC is a landmark moment in the city’s growth story. “We acknowledge the support of Infosys in giving impetus to the city’s IT landscape and developing its overall ecosystem through community building. We are confident that this center will not only give a massive boost to employment in the city but will also strengthen Visakhapatnam’s sustainability story through Infosys’ ESG commitments and efforts.”

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said that the center, aimed at bringing the workspace closer to Infoscions, would will further the company’s approach towards creating hybrid workplaces, and also offer new opportunities to the local talent pool. “Visakhapatnam has developed into a favorable investment destination, and we are very grateful to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support as we commence our operations here,” he stated.

IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health minister Vidadala Rajani, Infosys Vice-Presidents of Infosys Niladri Prasad Mishra and Raghu Boddupally and others were present.