Jagan approaches AP High Court in attempt on his life case

The attempt on Jagan's life was made at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018 when he was leader of the opposition

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has preferred an appeal in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the decision of NIA Court which dismissed his petition seeking a thorough investigation into the attempt on his life at the Visakhapatnam airport.

When he filed the petition in the High Court, the High Court Registry raised an objection on which a hearing was held on Friday. Justice K. Srinivasa Reddy who heard the arguments of Jagan’s advocate T. Niranjan Reddy, directed the Registry to allot number to the petition and adjourned the case to October 17.

The attempt on Jagan’s life was made at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018 when he was leader of the opposition. One Janipalli Srinivasa Rao alias Chanti attempted to kill him with a sharp knife used for cock-fights. When he targeted Jagan’s neck, the latter tried to evade, which saw the knife making a deep cut on his left shoulder. The NIA which investigated the case on the direction of the High Court, filed a charge sheet which said that Srinivasa Rao’s intention was to kill Jagan. Though it said that the conspiracy angle would be dealt with during further investigtion, the NIA did not pay attention to it.

Consequent on this, Jagan filed a petition in the NIA special court at Vijayawada in April last year seeking a thorough investigation into the attempt to murder him and brought to the notice of the court the discrepancies in the NIA probe. However, the special court dismissed the petition on July 25 this year and consequently, Jagan decided to go for appeal in the High Court.

The Registry raised the objection whether a quash petition could be filed against the direction by the NIA court with respect to interlocutory petition and this came up for hearing in the High Court on Friday.