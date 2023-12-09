Jagga Reddy asks officials to invite wife to official programmes

Published Date - 03:10 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Sangareddy: In a video statement, Congress leader T Jagga Reddy has asked Sangareddy district officials to follow his instructions since the Congress was in power in the State now.

The former Sangareddy MLA asked officials, from the Collector and Superintendent of Police to every department staff, to invite his wife, T Nirmala, who is the Sangareddy District Congress Committee president, to all official programmes. He said he was issuing the instructions in the capacity of the party working president. Reddy said officials had invited current Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, who was not holding any position earlier, to participate in all official programmes since the BRS was in power. However, he had not objected to it though he was the Sangareddy MLA then.

Stating that the video statement was for all officials of all departments in Sangareddy district, he asked them to invite Nirmala to programmes including the launch of the Maha Lakshmi and Rajiv Arogyasri schemes from Saturday. He also asked officials to invite Congress leaders to district and mandal-level programmes.