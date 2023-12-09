Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy launches Maha Lakshmi, Rajiv Arogyasri

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally launched the Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme in TSRTC buses for women and the Rs 10 lakh insurance under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:51 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress government was committed to fulfill the six guarantees made to the people in 100 days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally launched the Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme in TSRTC buses for women and the Rs 10 lakh insurance under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Both the schemes were launched on Saturday coinciding with Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. Under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, zero tickets were issued to Ministers D Anasuya (Seethakka), Konda Surekha and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

The Chief Minister said the Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme assistance was increased to ensure quality treatment to the poor and downtrodden. He reminded the people that Sonia Gandhi had promised to deliver statehood to Telangana in 2004 and fulfilled the promise on June 2, 2014.

Sonia Gandhi had also promised six guarantees to Telangana people on September 17 this year. Among the six promises, two promises were already kept on December 9. This was the commitment of the Congress government and it would fulfill the rest of the promises in 100 days, he said.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues and newly elected MLAs travelled on the bus till BR Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and returned to the Assembly after which the Chief Minister left for the Secretariat.

Palakurthy MLA Yeshashwani Reddy welcomed the Maha Lakshmi scheme saying it would benefit women a lot, especially college students and rural women.