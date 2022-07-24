Jagtial: Micro artist creates miniature bamboo baskets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:18 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Jagtial: Sircilla weavers had set a record by weaving a saree that could fit into a matchbox. Getting inspired by them, a micro artist from the district created a ‘Chata’ (a rice cleaner made from bamboo) and small baskets that would fit into a matchbox.

U Narsaiah from Bhupathipur of Raikal mandal, made these micro articles using bamboo sticks. Narsiah, had earlier made miniature water fountains with bamboo.

Without using any magnifiers, the talented micro artist made these baskets in two days. Narsaiah said he always wanted to create something unique and was inspired by the Sircilla weavers.

The micro artist said he could come up with many more such innovative things, provided he got support from the government or philanthropists.