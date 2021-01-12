Jagtial police seize Rs 3.2 lakh worth gutka packets

Police shifted the seized material to the police station and registered cases against the two traders.

By | Published: 4:45 pm 5:21 pm

Jagtial: Gollapalli police seized Rs 3.2 lakh worth of banned gutka packets during raids in two different places on Monday night.

Based on reliable information, CCS police led by Sub-Inspector Srikanth conducted a check in a kirana store owned by Palakurthi Srinivas in Gollapalli mandal headquarters and seized Rs 4,600 worth of gutka packets.

On being questioned, Srinivas said he purchased the banned tobacco products from one Guntha Bhaskar in Dharmapuri mandal headquarters. Based on this information, police also conducted raids in Bhaskar’s kirana store and recovered Rs 3.2 lakh worth of gutka packets.

Police shifted the seized material to the police station and registered cases against the two traders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .