Vijaypuri Willowmen beat XI Masters by 8 wickets at HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Rishith Rao scalped seven wickets for just six runs as his side Vijaypuri Willowmen defeated XI Masters by eight wickets in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another matches, Ravinder scored an unbeaten 103 while Sai Pranav scalped five wickets without conceding a run as their side Tirumala thrasyed St Mary’s by 227 runs.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Abhinav Colts 190/9 in 40 overs (Harish Reddy 66, Thota Pavan 56) bt Manikumar 127 in 35.5 overs (Harish Reddy 4/26); PJLCC 286/8 in 45 overs (Kaushik Ragi 53, Srikanth 50; Akshay 3/37) bt Gaganmahal 51 in 19.5 overs (Ragi Pranav 3/15, Deepak 3/21); RJCC 123 in 48 overs (Nupavesh 3/40) lost to Anu CC 127/3 in 28 overs; XI Masters 131 in 39.4 overs (Rishith Rao 7/6) lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen 132/2 in 24.2 overs (P Krishna 77no); Tirumala 326/7 in 50 overs (Ravinder 103 no) bt St Mary’s 99 in 26.5 overs (Smyan Sachin 73; Sai Pranav 5/0); Satyam Colts 154 in 47.5 overs (M Aditya 58; Satvik 3/23) lost to Vijaynagar 156/5 in 35.2 overs; Reliance 98 in 34.3 overs (Sameer Nihal 3/27, Nevin 4/20) lost to Lucky XI 99/2 in 36 overs; Starlets 83 in 34.4 overs (Swanand Joshi 4/15) lost to Shanti XI 85/2 in 13 overs (Chandra Aanshikh Reddy 57); Greenlands 184 in 37.4 overs (Akhil Sai 82; Robin Singh 5/13, Shaurya 3/43) lost to Deccan Colts 185/7 in 36.1 overs.