Jal Jeevan Mission official’s letter exposes fake news on Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: After reports in certain sections of the media that the news on Mission Bhagiratha bagging the Jal Jeevan Mission’s (JJM) national award was not true, a letter from additional secretary and JJM director Vikas Sheel has brought out the facts.

The letter, dated September 26, clearly says Telangana has been ‘selected for felicitation for exemplary performance in the regularity parameter of functionality of tap connections in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission among States/UTs having more than 60 percent tap connections coverage’.

Congratulating the State for its selection for the award, Sheel also said the ‘recognition of Telangana State would boost morale of cadre implementing JJM and improve the water service delivery to our mothers and sisters and improve ease of living’.

The letter, in the beginning, said the awards were being given to States/UTs/districts for their performance under various parameters (Quantity, Quality & Regularity) of functionality assessment of tap connections in rural areas carried out by the department through a third party.

However, in an informal statement issued to some media houses by the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Centre, it said the news was ‘found misleading as the same is not based on the facts and information’. It also said no assessment of Mission Bhagiratha scheme was carried out’. At the same time, it said Telangana was being given award in the category of supplying regular water to rural households on 2nd October, adding that regularity in water supply was one of the many parameters adopted for overall functionality assessment.