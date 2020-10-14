Jalpally residents told to evacuate following heavy rainfall

Following the heavy rains, the water levels in Osmannagar tank, Jalpally tank and Umda Sagar are reaching full tank level (FTL)

Hyderabad: Revenue and municipal officials visited the low-lying colonies in Jalpally Municipality requesting the people to move out to safer places or to temporary arrangement made at a function hall at Errakunta.

Following the heavy rains, the water levels in Osmannagar tank, Jalpally tank and Umda Sagar are reaching full tank level (FTL). Around 100 houses in Osmannagar were inundated following the rains early this month and senior officials of Ranga Reddy district had visited the colonies and inspected the area.

Similarly, the water level at the Mir Alam Tank too are significantly rising, however, the water is flowing out from the discharge channel leading from the Nehru Zoological Park. The zoo park authorities had recently cleaned up the channel and the route through which the water flows out.

