Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind activist Basheer Ahmed passes away

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Karimnagar: Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind activist and social worker Dr Mohammed Basheer Ahmed (85) died of a massive heart attack at his Kashmirgadda residence here on Friday night. The final rites were held in Savaran graveyard after performing Zohar prayers in Zafri masjid on Saturday.

Basheer Ahmed is survived by four daughters and six sons. One of his sons, Mohammed Nisan Ahmed, is a senior Urdu Journalist.

After completing Government College of Integrated Medicine (GCIM) course from Osmania University, Basheer Ahmed started his career as government doctor and worked in Ayush department in Korutla, Manakondur and other areas. He retired in the senior medical officer cadre.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind state president Hameed Mohammed Khan, district in-charge Mohammed Khairuddin, Wakf board member Mothasin Khan, MIM district in-charge Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussien and others expressed their condolence.

Recalling the services of the deceased community leader, Muslim elders said Basheer Ahmed helped a number of poor people under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind besides taking up their issues. He distributed thousands of books to people in urban and rural areas.

Besides playing an active role in every movement taken up by Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, he worked for the unity of Hindus and Muslims.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .