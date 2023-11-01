Jana Reddy’s son faces public ire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Nalgonda: The Congress candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar, K Jai Veer Reddy, faced the ire of the public during his election campaign at Kampa Sagar and Komatikunta in Thripuraram mandal in the district.

Jai Veer Reddy, the son of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, was not allowed by the people of Kampa Sagar and Komatikunta villages to campaign, with the people questioning him on the development done by his father during his 20 year-tenure as the MLA of the constituency.

Unable to tackle the volley of questions, the Congress candidate is said to have left the spot.