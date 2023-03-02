Jangaon: ACB arrests Panchayat Secretary for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Panchayat Secretary of Shivunipalli Gram Panchayat in Station Ghanpur was caught red-handed by the ACB Warangal unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational Image

Jangaon: Kurra Chiranjeevi, Panchayat Secretary of Shivunipalli Gram Panchayat in Station Ghanpur was caught red-handed by the ACB Warangal unit at his office while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 on Thursday.

“He demanded and accepted the bribe from Shivaratri Komuraiah, a civil contractor, of Pallagutta of Waddegudem village of Chilpur mandal in the district” to process the bills of 11 contract works for Rs 21 lakhs executed by him at the Shivunipalli village.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad,” an ACB press note said.