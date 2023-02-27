Marketing secretary held on graft in Mancherial

Sharada was taken into custody when she was receiving the bribe from Vishweshwar for issuing an inspection report required to get a trading license.

Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Mancherial: An employee of the marketing department was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 from a cotton trader here on Monday.

In-charge ACB Adilabad DSP Bhadraiah said that the accused public servant was Sharada, special grade secretary of the department. The complainant was Vishweshwar Rao from Gadderagadi in Ramakrishnapur.

Sharada was taken into custody when she was receiving the bribe from Vishweshwar for issuing an inspection report required to get a trading license. She harassed the trader demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for discharging her duties.

Vexed at her greed, the trader approached sleuths of ACB who in turn laid a dragnet. She agreed to give the report when the trader promised to pay Rs 80,000. She took Rs 15,000 as advance on February 14. A case was registered against her. She would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar on Tuesday.