Jangaon: Errabelli directs Collector to take steps for development of Chennur temple

Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah to take all necessary steps to regain the past glory of the Chennur Trikuta temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Jangaon: Following a request from IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah to take all necessary steps to regain the past glory of the Chennur Trikuta temple in Palakurthy constituency.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ on Monday, Dayakar Rao said he had asked the Collector to ensure that the temple would be made a tourist place. It may be mentioned here that Telangana Today had published a report on the Chalukyan era temple that was lying in neglect.

Responding to the news, Minister KT Rama Rao asked Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Dayakar Rao to take measures to regain the glory of the temple.

Sources said the officials of the Department of Archaeology and Tourism would soon visit the temple to take stock of the situation and prepare estimations for the development of the temple.