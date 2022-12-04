Telangana Today Impact: KTR calls for development of Chennur temple in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:51 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

File Photo

Jangaon: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday requested Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, and PR and RD Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is the representing the Palakurthy constituency, to ensure that the Chennur Trikuta temple of the period of Kalyani Chalukyas regains its past glory.

He was responding to a tweet based on a news report on the temple published in Telangana Today on Sunday.

“Request Hon’ble Ministers @VSrinivasGoud Garu and @DayakarRao2019 Garu to kindly ensure this beautiful temple regains its glory (sic),” he said in the tweet.

The Trikuta temple was built during rhe 9th to 10th century AD, at Chennur village of Palakuthy constituency in the district. The temple is currently in a dilapidated condition due to different reasons.

“I am happy to know that Minister KT Rama Rao has responded to the news item published in Telangana Today on the need to develop or restore the temple and turn it into a tourist place. I visited the temple a month ago,” archaeological enthusiast R Rathnakar Reddy of Jangaon said.