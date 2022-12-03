Rich legacy: Kalyani Chalukya era temple in Chennur left to ruin

The Trikuta temple was constructed on a bedrock near the old tank on the way to Lakshmakkapally village from the Chennur village

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Jangaon: Many temples of the Kakatiya and Chalukyan era built across the district are slipping into oblivion slowly, courtesy the alleged negligence of officials.

If proper measures are taken, some of them can be developed into major tourist spots. One such temple is located in Chennur village of Palakurthy mandal. The Trikuta temple was constructed on a bedrock near the old tank on the way to Lakshmakkapally village from the Chennur village.

It is estimated that the temple was constructed between 9th and the 10 century AD during the period of the Kalyani Chalukyas who ruled this area by making Kolanupaka of the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district as their capital.

A compound wall was built of strong stone slabs around the temple, and at the centre of the temple complex, a tall two-storied Mandapa or Mantapa with an east-facing entrance remains as the main attraction at the temple. Raised platforms can be also seen below the Mandapa inside and outside at the temple for resting.

Trikutalaya structure is unique while looking ordinary. The three temples were built as a single complex to make it a ‘Trikutalaya’. The outer side of each temple was constructed using only thick 3 × 3 stone slabs. Three Gopurams in the shape of a pyramid were built on the three temples with the well-baked bricks. At the top of the Gopurams, the shikharas and urns appear to have been demolished. Opposite the sanctum sanctorum, there is a pavilion with four pillars. There is a gap in front of each sanctum sanctorum. At the top of the sanctum sanctorum there is a carved stone slab with an octagonal design. There are three chambers on both sides of the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum to let in air and light. There is a Shivalinga in a sanctum sanctorum. Another with the Panapattam was lying in an inverted position. There are no other idols or other sculptures at the temple. Outside the temple there is a headless idol of Nandi and a ‘Panapattam’.

“The temple has a great history, and the surroundings are so pleasant with fields around and a reservoir next to it. It has great potential to become a popular tourist place, if the Archaeology or Tourism department can repair and provide basic amenities for the benefit of visitors,” archaeology enthusiast R Rathnakar Reddy from Jangaon said, urging the government to take steps to develop the place.