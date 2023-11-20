Jangaon Municipal Commissioner, driver arrested by ACB

The Jangaon Municipal Commissioner was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs.40,000 through her driver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Representational Image

Jangaon: Municipal Commissioner Jampala Rajitha and her private car driver, Jeedikanti Naveen, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), here on Monday.

The Commissioner was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs.40,000 through her driver. Following a complaint by one Chettipalli Raju of Hyderabad, the ACB hatched a plan and caught them. The Commissioner allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for speeding up official procedures for the release of a construction area mortgaged to the municipality by the complainant’s wife, seeking permission for house construction.

The ACB team recovered the bribe sum from Rajitha’s personal vehicle. Additionally, chemical tests on Naveen’s right hand fingers confirmed traces related to the illicit transaction.

Both accused will be presented before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad, according to a press note by the ACB.