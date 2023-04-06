Jangaon: Sub-inspector shoots self after wife found hanging

After the news came out that his wife was found hanging in their home the Sub-Inspector reached his house and said to have shot himself with his service weapon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Thu - 6 April 23

Jangaon: Sub-Inspector K Srinivas, who was working with the local police station, died, allegedly after he shot himself with his service pistol. This was after his wife was found hanging in their home on Thursday.

According to the police, Srinivas’s wife was found hanging in the bathroom on Thursday morning. After the news came out and the police reached his house, the SI is said to have shot himself with his service weapon. He died on the spot.

It is learned that the couple, who had married off their son, had family disputes. Police are investigating.