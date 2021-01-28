Jangaon: Two held in TDP leader murder case

DCP B Srinivas Reddy said the two hatched a plan and attacked Swamy when he was out on his morning walk following a local civil court giving a judgment in favour of Puli Swamy in a land dispute case.

Jangaon: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former councillor Puli Swamy (52) of Bhavani Nagar in the town was axed to death by his opponents near Social Welfare Residential School on Jangaon-Warangal highway at around 6.10 am on Thursday.

The police, however, cracked the case within two hours of the incident arresting two persons who were identified as Gaddam Nikhil (22) and Abbu Praveen Kumar alias Hrithik (19).

Presenting the suspects before the media, DCP B Srinivas Reddy said the two hatched a plan and attacked Swamy when he was out on his morning walk following a local civil court giving a judgment in favour of Puli Swamy in a land dispute case.

“There was a civil case between Puli Swamy and the family of Gaddam Narasimha, the grandfather of the accused, over 2.30 acres of land at Yashwanthapur village along the national highway. The case that had been going on for 25 years was resolved by the court giving the judgment in favour of Puli Swamy on Wednesday. Since the judgment went in his favour, the accused decided to eliminate Swamy and attacked him with axes after hitting him with their motorcycle,” the DCP explained.

ACP Vinod Kumar and other police officials were present at the press meet.

