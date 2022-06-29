Janhvi’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ set to release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:08 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is all set to release on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. This means that the diva’s fans do not have to go all the way to the theatres, and can watch the film at their own convenience, enjoying the leisurely environment and cosy comfort of their home.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’, which was released in 2018. The film was highly appreciated by the audience, and the Bollywood remake is surely raising expectations for the viewers.

After a lot of anticipation, the Sidharth Senugupta directorial is slated to be released on the OTT platform, keeping in mind the fall of box office rates. The black comedy crime thriller marks Senugupta’s debut in Bollywood movies. He has previously directed serials and series for Indian television. Janhvi Kapoor is enlivening her Instagram account with astounding outfits for the promotion of the movie, and the fans are left in awe.

The main character of the Tamil film is a woman who seeks employment to support her sister and parents. When she discovers a cocaine smuggling operation and decides to get involved in it for financial gain, things take an intriguing turn. But now that the police are after her, she must continue to live a life of secrecy.

-By Sukhjeet Kaur