Japanese woman harassed on Holi, internet reacts

In the video, the men are seen grabbing, and smearing colour on the woman who visibly looked uncomfortable in the situation as she tried to hide her face with her arms and moved away from the group.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: A video of a young woman being harassed on Holi by a group of men is doing the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms. According to media reports, the woman is from Japan and the incident occurred in Delhi.

The men can be heard saying “Holi hai” and one of them even smashed an egg on her. The woman can also be heard saying “bye, bye” in an attempt to stop them. However, one of them approaches her again and she slaps him, finally managing to move away from the group.

The 24-second video was widely shared online where users trashed the behaviour of those young men calling it inappropriate. Member of the National Commission for Women and BJP leader Khushboo Sundar also reacted to the video and asked the woman to send a notice to NCW.

According to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair’s tweet, the video was shared by the woman herself. “The video of Japanese vlogger being groped and assaulted was shared by herself on twitter yesterday. Tweet deleted now (sic).”

The video, however, played a role in defending the adverts by both Bharat Matrimony and Swiggy that were recently targeted for associating the festival Holi with harassment of women.

“Shame on these men. This is their idea of celebration? This is Hindu Sanskar? We need more ppl being vocal against this, not against a Swiggy or Bharat matrimony ad. This cannot be our culture (sic),” wrote one user.

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023