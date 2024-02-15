114 students of Tribal Gurukuls in Khammam qualify for JEE Advanced

Out of 133 students from COEs appeared in the JEE Main exam, 75 candidates qualified for the advanced test and of the 125 students from Non-COEs, 39 qualified for JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:00 PM

Out of 133 students from COEs appeared in the JEE Main exam, 75 candidates qualified for the advanced test and of the 125 students from Non-COEs, 39 qualified for JEE Advanced

Khammam: As many as 114 tribal students studied in Tribal Gurukuls in Khammam region qualified excelled in JEE Main test, informed ITDA Bhadrachalam officials.

Out of 258 candidates who took the exam, 114 qualified for JEE Advanced. ITDA, Bhadrachalam Project Officer Prateek Jain and Tribal Gurukuls Regional Coordinating Officer T Venkateswara Raju appreciated the students.

Also Read SBTET announces TS POLYCET 2024 exam date

Out of 133 students from COEs appeared in the JEE Main exam, 75 candidates qualified for the advanced test and of the 125 students from Non-COEs, 39 qualified for JEE Advanced. V Venu of TTWURJC, Singareni stood first in the region with 92.74 percentile and D Akash from COE-Dammapet secured the second position with 90.77 percentile.

The JEE Main results were a result of special care of the lecturers who followed the instructions and suggestions of PO Prateek Jain and taught the lessons with dedication, said Venkateswara Raju.