JEE Mains held across Telangana

Exam for BArch, BPlanning courses conducted on day one; test for engineering courses today

Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has commenced across the State on Tuesday. On the day one, the entrance examination for the BArch and BPlanning courses (paper-II) was conducted and the entrance test for engineering courses (paper-I) will be held from Wednesday.

A student who appeared for the paper-II termed the question paper moderate in the difficulty level. “The mathematics section was easy, aptitude part was moderate and drawing section was a little difficult. Overall, I found the paper-II moderate in the difficulty level,” said Dhruv, an aspirant.

According to the coaching institutions in the city, 16 questions in mathematics were easy and 12 were moderate in difficulty level. Similarly, they termed 30 questions in general aptitude as easy and 13 questions as moderate in difficulty level.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions i.e. February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28. Last year, the test was conducted twice.

Over 70,000 students from the State have registered for the JEE Main. In Telangana, the entrance exam is being conducted in Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Siddipet.

The JEE Main is held for admissions into engineering, architecture and planning programmes offered by the NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, conducted for admissions to IITs.

