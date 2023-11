Jigarthanda DoubleX Review | Karthik Subbaraj, Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah | Movie Reviews

Now, after nine years, with the film Double X, Karthik has created a double impact that will be embraced forever again.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Jigarthanda DoubleX is the stand-alone sequel to Jigarthanda, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj in 2014. Now, after nine years, with the film Double X, Karthik has created a double impact that will be embraced forever again.