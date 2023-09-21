Jio AirFiber Launched | Reliance Jio 5G Wireless Broadband Service Now At Rs. 599

Jio AirFiber has already spread its wings across eight vibrant cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Reliance unveiled Jio AirFiber on Tuesday, an innovative internet service that harnesses the power of the airwaves to deliver blazing-fast broadband-like speeds.

This revolutionary wireless internet solution is likely to bridge the connectivity gap in areas where traditional optical fiber installations face formidable challenges.

Beyond urban sprawl, this service extends a digital lifeline to remote locales that have long yearned for internet connectivity.