#Jiodown trends on Twitter as users across India face network outage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Customers of Reliance Jio were left frustrated as the telecom operator faced an outage today morning. Users were unable to make calls and send or receive SMSs from 6 am to 9 am for three hours but were able to access mobile data. It was only calls and SMS services that were affected due to network disruption.

A few users switched to WhatsApp calling and other alternatives to make calls and send messages. The most affected were the users who enabled two-factor authentication on various platforms, including online banking services, as they were unable to get their OTPs.

Frustrated users took to social media sites to report the outrage and soon the hashtag ‘Jiodown’ started trending on Twitter. The reason for the service disruption is still unknown as Reliance Jio is yet to respond to the issue.

In the past, Jio users have experienced the same issues on several occasions. Other telecom service providers also have faced the ire of customers for network outages before.

“No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues(sic),” wrote a user.

“Jio network down? Unable to make calls,” wrote another.

Check out other reactions below:

#Jiodown

Relax guys , i am working hard to fix the issues pic.twitter.com/y57mjIwjYt — xuenain 🚫🚸⚠ (@meer_xuenain) November 29, 2022

This happens when you are so dependent on jio and have jio tv & cinema, jio fiber, jio sim and jio mobile; AND THE NETWORK IS DOWN.#Jiodown #jiotv pic.twitter.com/X3QKPnvRSw — Neha Mehta (@IamNehaMehta) November 29, 2022