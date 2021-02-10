JLR to launch electric SUV I-Pace on March 9

Since its debut, the I-PACE has won more than 80 global awards and it was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously in 2019.

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced that its first all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace will be launched in India on March 9, through a digital launch event.

Jaguar Land Rover India MD and president Rohit Suri said ,“After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-Pace in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles.”

Since its debut, the I-PACE has won more than 80 global awards and it was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously in 2019. Bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace are open.

