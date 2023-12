JN.1 (COVID-19 Sub-Variant) Can Be Dangerous: Kerala Health Minister Veena George | Kerala News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala. While the Health Minister, Veena George, has stated that there is no cause for concern, she has also advised the public to remain cautious and for those with comorbidities to be especially careful.

