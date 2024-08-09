JNTU-Hyderabad notifies academic calendar 2024-25 for BTech first year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 August 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad has rolled out an academic calendar 2024-25 for BTech first year with instructions for the first semester is set to commence from August 27.

Prior to first spell instructions, newly admitted students will undergo a six-day induction programme commencing August 19. The first spell of instructions will continue till October 30 with Dasara vacation from October 7 to 11.

As per the academic calendar, the first-midterm examinations are scheduled from November 1 to 7 and second spell instructions are from November 8 to January 4, 2025, and second midterm exams from January 6 to 10, 2025.

Preparation holidays and practical examinations are scheduled from January 13 to 21, 2025, while the end semester examinations will be conducted from January 22 to February 4, 2025.

The JNTU-Hyderabad has also released the academic schedule for the second semester with the first spell instructions commencing February 6.