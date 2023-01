JNTU-Hyderabad gets multiple ISO certifications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has received multiple ISO certifications

Including ISO 50001: 2018, ISO 22000:2018, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 9001: 2015 and Green Environment Awards 2021-2022 for implementation of energy saving practices, prepare, processing and distribution of food at hostel, implementation of greenery and environmental promotion activities, providing educational services and for maintaining green zone, rain harvesting and pollution control practices, University Registrar on Monday said.

