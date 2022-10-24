JNTU Hyderabad reverts to old exam pattern

JNTU-Hyderabad has reverted to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic question paper pattern for its engineering and other courses.

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has reverted to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic question paper pattern for its engineering and other courses. In the case of engineering courses, the semester-end examinations would comprise both part A and B sections.

As per the original format, part A for 10 marks consisted of 10 sub-questions from all units carrying equal weightage. Part B comprised five questions of 10 marks each. The duration of the semester-end examination would be for three hours. This pattern will be applicable to odd-semester exams which are scheduled for January 30 to February 11, 2023.

During the last two academic years, the university had scrapped part A and students were asked to answer five out of eight questions. This relaxation was extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The university is going back to the standardised question paper pattern for all courses from this academic year,” a senior official said.

The university has also decided to implement the jumbling system in the semester-end exams. It will allot examination centres to students. Earlier during the pandemic, students could choose the colleges from a cluster near their hometowns. Based on their preference, they were allotted examination centres. But now they would not be able to do so.

Earlier, the university had decided not to extend credits relaxation for the promotion of students from 2022-23. In the last two academic years, it had relaxed the minimum credits to be secured for promotion for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy students to 25 per cent out of the total credits.