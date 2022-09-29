JNTU-Hyderabad brings in new evaluation system for BTech courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has brought in new regulations (R22) for the undergraduate engineering courses including enhancement of Continuous Internal Evaluation (CIE) marks with effect from the academic year 2022-23.

Student’s performance in every subject or course, practicals and project will be evaluated for 100 marks each with 40 marks allotted for the CIE and 60 marks for the Semester End-Examination (SEE). Earlier, for the theory and practical subjects, the CIE was allotted 25 marks and the SEE had 75 marks.

As part of the CIE for theory subjects, students will have two mid-term examinations with each comprising part-A (objective/quiz paper) for 10 marks, part-B (descriptive paper) for 15 marks. Students must secure 35 per cent i.e., nine marks out of 25 marks from average of two-mid-term examinations.

In addition to assignments for five marks, a new assessment in the form of viva-voce, power-point presentation, poster presentation or case study on a topic in the subject concerned carrying 10 marks has been included in the mid-term examinations.

There are changes to the marking system in the SEE for theory subjects as well. The SEE for 60 marks consists of part-A for 10 marks and part-B for 50 marks. The part-A comprises 10 compulsory sub questions from all units carrying equal marks, while the part-B contains five questions with each question carrying 10 marks.

For some courses, in the first-year first semester and for real-time or field-based research project course in the second-year second semester, the university has decided to assess students with the mid-term examinations only that will be conducted for 50 marks. This means there will be no external evaluation.

In the case of practical subjects, out of 40 marks for internal evaluation, 10 marks each are allocated to write up on day-to-day experiments in lab, viva-voce or tutorial or case study or application or poster presentation, internal practical exam and laboratory project.

Similarly, 60 marks in the SEE are divided as 10 marks for write up, 15 for experiment, 15 for evaluation of results, 10 marks for presentation and 10 marks for viva-voce.

The university has also included real-time research projects and industry-oriented mini projects in the second year and third year undergraduate programmes respectively. Meanwhile, the university is organising the concluding ceremony of its golden jubilee celebrations on its campus on Friday and Saturday.