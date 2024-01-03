JNTU-Hyderabad to confer Doctor of Philosophy on ISRO Chairman Somnath

06:19 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will confer Doctor of Philosophy (Honors Causa) on Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somnath, Chairman Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary Department of Space in its XII convocation scheduled for Friday.

ISRO Chairman Dr. Somnath will be delivering the convocation address and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the JNTU-Hyderabad, will be taking part in the ceremony.

As many as 88,226 degrees including 75,815 undergraduate, 11,088 postgraduate, 835 doctor of pharmacy, 142 doctor of philosophy and 346 other degrees will be awarded in the convocation. A total of 54 gold medals will also be awarded to meritorious students for the academic year 2022-23.

Two new colleges – JNTU-Hyderabad University College of Engineering Mahabubabad and Palair commenced and the university introduced a three-year BBA regular degree and three new courses – BTech Biotechnology, Cybersecurity and Geo-informatics this academic year, said Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor JNTU-Hyderabad.

For the academic year 2022-23, a total of 630 students of JNTU-Hyderabad University colleges/units were placed during the campus placements. Similarly, 309 students were placed, so far, for the academic year 2023-24. The average salary offered was Rs.4.50 lakh with the highest package being Rs.24.25 lakh, the VC said.

Companies that offered placements include MathWorks, Oracle, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Drawinbox, Teradata, Gainsight, NCR Corporation, Cisco, Honeywell, HSBC, and Verizon.