JNTU-Hyderabad to offer BTech in AI and ML course

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 12:22 AM, Sat - 13 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Catching up with the trend, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad is rolling out a B.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course at its Hyderabad and Sultanpur campuses from this academic year.

The new self-financed programme will have 60 seats, which will be filled through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admission counselling. The fee is Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Private unaided engineering colleges have already commenced the course in the last two academic years. “The university is introducing B.Tech AI and ML on its campus colleges in Hyderabad and Sultanpur from this academic year,” JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy said on the sidelines of the TS EAMCET 2022 results on Friday.

According to the V-C, the university would send a proposal to the State government seeking permission to regularise self-financed courses that successfully complete three academic years.

The varsity administration has also enhanced the intake in all M.Tech courses from 18 to 30 seats from the current academic year. As some seats in the undergraduate courses were vacant after all rounds of admission counselling, the administration is contemplating filling up such seats with spot admissions.

The JNTU-Hyderabad is also chalking out a plan to issue a PhD admission notification. So far, it has identified 242 PhD vacancies in engineering, pharmacy and other streams that are to be notified shortly.

Stating that the BBA Data Analytics general degree course evoked good response through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022, the V-C said the university would offer a dual degree programme with engineering and BBA Data Analytics as well from this academic year.

“In the dual degree programme, 70 per cent of the BBA course work will be online. Only engineering students are eligible to pursue the dual degree programme. Students will also be given the credit transfer provision,” he added.