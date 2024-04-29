TS EAPCET 2024: JNTU-Hyderabad to adopt facial recognition system to curb impersonation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will adopt facial recognition system to weed out cases of impersonation in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024, which commences on May 7.

Following the final successful test run on Sunday, the university decided to incorporate it in this year’s entrance test. “In the facial recognition system, the photo captured during the exam will be compared to the photo uploaded in the application form and then the students will be allowed into the exam hall. If the current photo does not match with the uploaded picture, authorities in the centres will collect an undertaking from the students. On their part, the students must carry a latest pass size photograph to the centres,” TS EAPCET co-convener Dr. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, while interacting with press persons on Monday, said.

Given the ongoing difficulties with frequent power cuts, the JNTU officials have made adequate plans to meet such exigencies. “We have arranged regular and additional UPS generators to ensure there is continuous power supply for each of the examination centres,” Dr Reddy, said, adding that students’ biometric fingerprint details will also be captured.

The TS EAPCET Convenor also advised students to reach their centres 90 minutes before the start of the examination to allow officials at least 20 minutes to verify their credentials.

VC of JNTU-Hyderabad and Chairman, TS EAPCET, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said in case of any discrepancy in the questions of bilingual papers because of ambiguity in translation, if any, the English version of the question would be treated as final.

This year, 3,54,803 candidates registered for the EAPCET till the last count on Monday. This is 34,120 more applications compared to last year and the number of registrations will further go up since the last date to register with a late fee of Rs.5,000 is May 1.

The EAPCET is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11 with A&P stream on May 7 and 8, and the engineering test is from May 9 to 11. Hall tickets have already been made available on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ and the same can be downloaded by students.