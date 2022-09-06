Computer Science, IT courses top choice for students in TS EAMCET 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

(File Photo) In the Computer Science and IT category, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business System, and Computer Science & Engineering courses recorded 100 per cent seat allotments.

Hyderabad: Computer Science and IT related courses continued to be top choices for students in engineering at the undergraduate level. While 41,506 seats in these courses were up for grabs through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 first phase admission counselling, 98.49 per cent of these have been allotted.

The seat allotment for TS EAMCET 2022 first phase counselling was released on Tuesday. In the Computer Science and IT category, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business System, and Computer Science & Engineering courses recorded 100 per cent seat allotments. Similarly, 11 other courses including Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, CSE (Data Science), Computer Science and Information Technology saw over 90 per cent seat being allocated.

As for Electronics and Electrical courses, 100 per cent seats were allotted in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering, Electronics and Telematics. Out of 12,219 seats in Electronics and Communication Engineering course, 92.13 per cent were allocated. In all, 18,468 seats in Electronics and Electrical courses and 14,951 (80.96 per cent) were allotted.

The civil, mechanical and allied courses seem have to lost a bit of sheen as 36.74 per cent of 10,181 seats were allotted. Out of 5,000 seats in Civil Engineering and 4,615 in Mechanical Engineering, only 36.38 per cent and 31.92 per cent were allotted.

A total of 74,334 candidates took part in certificate verification and 73,195 gave their choice of web options in the counselling.

In all, 71,286 seats were available in 176 engineering colleges across the State of which 60,208 (84.45 per cent) were allocated. As many as 12,987 candidates could not get seats as they exercised a limited number of web options in the counselling. A total of 32 colleges including one university and 31 private colleges across the State saw 100 per cent seats being allotted.

Candidates who got seat allotment should self-report online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in and make payment on or before September 13. The provisional allotment order stands cancelled, if candidates fail to pay the amount or self-report online before the deadline. They have to report at the allotted colleges between October 17 and 21.