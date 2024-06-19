TG POLYCET 2024 Counseling: Registration and seat details

As per the details shared by the Technical Education department, registration for the first phase POLYCET admission counselling can be done between June 20 and 24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 26,412 seats are up for grabs in different diploma programmes via the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024 admission counselling commencing Thursday.

The diploma in computer science and engineering has a highest number of seats of 6,118, followed by 5,203 seats in diploma in ECE and 5,178 seats in diploma EEE.

Certificate verification is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 and web options will be available from June 22 to 27, while the provisional seat allotment is on or before June 30.

Candidates who book a slot and attend for certificate verification early will have more time for exercising options, the department said and advised candidates to pay the processing fee and book a slot immediately.

Students have also been advised to exercise as many options as possible so as to get allotment in a better college and course. A detailed notification, list of helpline centres, and list of courses has been made available on the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in.