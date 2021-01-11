Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,50,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Product Advisor (Immediate Joining)
Work Location: Plot no- 684, Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.
Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages
Experience: Retail, Sales, Healthcare, FMCG and life style products category is desired
Should be flexible to work from a retail store
Salary+ ESI+ PF+Incentives
Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR Calling Voice Process (Immediate Joining)
Location: Uppal (Hyd)
Salary: Rs 2.5 LPA
Fixed Night shifts
Two ways cabs provided
Work From Office
Pick and drop within 40kms radius.
Candidate should have all the documents ready even for 2020 passed out graduates.
Contact: 8686273622
Company: Teamlease
Position: Female Telecallers
Job Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 per month
Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate
Should be good in communication
Contact: 8555967205
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: International Voice Process
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000
Candidates who are ready to work for night shifts with good communication skills can apply
Contact: 9390888586
Company: Talent Pro India HR Pvt. Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter (Female)
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG
Qualification: Inter, Degree
Salary: Take home Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 take home+ DA + ESI + PF.
Contact: 8897640988
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: Bhima4u Insurance Solutions
Position: Telecallers
Work Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Contact: 9705805935
Company: Megsan Diagnostics
Position: Front Office Executive
Qualification: Any Graduation
Salary: Rs 9,000 per month
Experience: Fresher
Location: Kompally, Hyd
Contact: Anil Kumar 9908344564
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services
Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant
Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory
Gender: Males
Age: 32 below
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 + Allowances + Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9542281883
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives
Experience: 0 to 4 years
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Fresher – Rs 15,000 per month & experience as per company norms
Work Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9100236492
Company: T-T Hub
Position: Supervisor
Qualification: Any Degree
Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Job Location: Medchal
Salary: As per industry standards
Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food
Gender: Only Male
Contact: 9866881431
Company: Ucpay
Position: Territory Manager
Experience: 3-8 years
Location: AP & Telangana
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 35,000 per month
Contact: 9949378408
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA/PGDM
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 2 – 3 years
Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337
Company: ICCS
Position: Customer Care
Location: Kukatpally
Qualification: Inter and above
Salary: Rs 10,000 per month
Languages: Telugu and English
Experience: 0 – 4 years
Contact: 7013109091
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: Cashier
Location: L B Nagar (Hyderabad)
Qualification: B Com
Salary: Rs 1 LPA to 2.5 LPA
Experience: 6 months to 5 years as a cashier
Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage
Contact: 9100222398
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: Sales Executive
Location: L B Nagar (Hyderabad)
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 1LPA to 2.5LPA
Experience: 6 months to 5 years
Automobiles-experienced background will have an added advantage
Contact: 9100222398
Company: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady Security Guards
Experience: Min 1+ Year
Salary: Rs 10,800 per month
Location: Nellore, Suncity
Age: 19 to 35 years
Free Food and Free Transportation
Contact: 9100984926
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D Pharmacy /B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy
Freshers & Experienced
PCI Must
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: Female Telecallers
Locations: Dilshuknagar and Begumpet
Experience: 0-1 years
Qualification: 10th and above
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per month
Contact: 8919801095
Company: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 3+years
Salary: As per company norms
Should have command in excel and PPT
Contact: 8978888639
Company: Muthoot Money Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1+Years
Qualification: Graduation
Salary: Depends on previous ctc
Contact: 6309556888
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 2.5 LPA to 4.5 LPA +Incentives
Note: Bike is Mandatory
Contact: Sainath 9010038317
