Job alerts for freshers

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Product Advisor (Immediate Joining)

Work Location: Plot no- 684, Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages

Experience: Retail, Sales, Healthcare, FMCG and life style products category is desired

Should be flexible to work from a retail store

Salary+ ESI+ PF+Incentives

Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR Calling Voice Process (Immediate Joining)

Location: Uppal (Hyd)

Salary: Rs 2.5 LPA

Fixed Night shifts

Two ways cabs provided

Work From Office

Pick and drop within 40kms radius.

Candidate should have all the documents ready even for 2020 passed out graduates.

Contact: 8686273622

Company: Teamlease

Position: Female Telecallers

Job Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 per month

Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate

Should be good in communication

Contact: 8555967205

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: International Voice Process

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000

Candidates who are ready to work for night shifts with good communication skills can apply

Contact: 9390888586

Company: Talent Pro India HR Pvt. Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter (Female)

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG

Qualification: Inter, Degree

Salary: Take home Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 take home+ DA + ESI + PF.

Contact: 8897640988

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 years

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Bhima4u Insurance Solutions

Position: Telecallers

Work Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Contact: 9705805935

Company: Megsan Diagnostics

Position: Front Office Executive

Qualification: Any Graduation

Salary: Rs 9,000 per month

Experience: Fresher

Location: Kompally, Hyd

Contact: Anil Kumar 9908344564

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services

Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant

Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory

Gender: Males

Age: 32 below

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 + Allowances + Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9542281883

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives

Experience: 0 to 4 years

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Fresher – Rs 15,000 per month & experience as per company norms

Work Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9100236492

Company: T-T Hub

Position: Supervisor

Qualification: Any Degree

Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Job Location: Medchal

Salary: As per industry standards

Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food

Gender: Only Male

Contact: 9866881431

Company: Ucpay

Position: Territory Manager

Experience: 3-8 years

Location: AP & Telangana

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 35,000 per month

Contact: 9949378408

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 2 – 3 years

Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337

Company: ICCS

Position: Customer Care

Location: Kukatpally

Qualification: Inter and above

Salary: Rs 10,000 per month

Languages: Telugu and English

Experience: 0 – 4 years

Contact: 7013109091

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: Cashier

Location: L B Nagar (Hyderabad)

Qualification: B Com

Salary: Rs 1 LPA to 2.5 LPA

Experience: 6 months to 5 years as a cashier

Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage

Contact: 9100222398

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: Sales Executive

Location: L B Nagar (Hyderabad)

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 1LPA to 2.5LPA

Experience: 6 months to 5 years

Automobiles-experienced background will have an added advantage

Contact: 9100222398

Company: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady Security Guards

Experience: Min 1+ Year

Salary: Rs 10,800 per month

Location: Nellore, Suncity

Age: 19 to 35 years

Free Food and Free Transportation

Contact: 9100984926

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D Pharmacy /B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy

Freshers & Experienced

PCI Must

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Female Telecallers

Locations: Dilshuknagar and Begumpet

Experience: 0-1 years

Qualification: 10th and above

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per month

Contact: 8919801095

Company: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 3+years

Salary: As per company norms

Should have command in excel and PPT

Contact: 8978888639

Company: Muthoot Money Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1+Years

Qualification: Graduation

Salary: Depends on previous ctc

Contact: 6309556888

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 2.5 LPA to 4.5 LPA +Incentives

Note: Bike is Mandatory

Contact: Sainath 9010038317

