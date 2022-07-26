Job mela evokes huge response from unemployed youth in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Karimnagar: A mega job mela organized by police department evoked good response as a huge number of unemployed youth took part in the mela held at Padmanayaka Kalyanamandapam here on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 job seekers participated in the mela wherein representatives from 70 multinational companies took part and selected candidates for various jobs. 3,000 youth were selected for different jobs and handed over appointment letters.

Inaugurating the job mela, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar advised the youth to settle in their lives by utilizing every opportunity. It was not possible to provide government jobs to everybody since only 20 to 30 percent jobs were in the government sector and the remaining 70 percent were private jobs.

The minister appreciated Karimnagar police for conducting the job mela to provide jobs to unemployed youth besides maintaining law and order. Development of the state was possible if law and order was under control. The District Collector RV Karnan opined that it was possible to crack a job if the aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations continued five to ten hours focused studying daily. Without persistence, it was not possible to achieve jobs.

Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana advised youth not to waste time. In foreign countries, after completion of education, youth would try to settle in their lives by securing jobs without depending on others. Informing that language and communication skills were more important to get more opportunities, CP advised the youth to update their skills from time to time to reach a higher position in their lives.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order), and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Tula Srinivas Rao, Karunakar Rao, Vijay Kumar, C Pratap, SBI G Venkateshwarlu, and others were present.