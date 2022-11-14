It’s pouring investments in Telangana

Published Date - 12:07 AM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was no development in Telangana, that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had betrayed the people.

What he did not say, however, was that it was the pro-active governance of the same TRS-led government that is being praised by investors across the world, most of them choosing Telangana over the BJP-ruled Karnataka and Gujarat for investments. Modi did not have to look to far behind to know this, but just check the kind of investments that have been announced in Telangana just in the last one month.

If that was not enough, he could check what investors like Sabu Jacob of the Kerala-based Kitex Group are saying about Telangana.

Kitex, Jacob told the media in Kerala on Saturday, was all set to commence production at its plant in the Warangal Kakatiya Textile Park in a record time of 15 months after announcing the decision to invest here.

“We have invested Rs.3,000 crore in Telangana. In February, our unit in Warangal will start production. Our next factory is coming up in Hyderabad where the Government has allotted us 250 acres. Our factories are going to be the first-of-its kind in the world, with all the latest machinery and facilities,” he said.

And then, it was just two months ago Henry Fisker, Chief Executive Officer of American electric vehicle maker, established its Indian headquarters in Hyderabad in April, praised the pro-active government in Telangana.

It is not just big corporate giants, but startups that have made it big are also hailing the State.

Referring to Hyderabad-based Keka HR raising about Rs.470 crore, Go Daddy India Managing Director Nikhil Arora on Sunday tweeted: “Such a beautiful sight for Indians and their startup ecosystem alike! When you encourage right intent, the results are always powerful. Hats off to your commitment and recognizing success, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. A massive shoutout to Keka HR on this achievement.”

Such a beautiful sight for Indians and their #startup ecosystem alike! When you encourage right intent, the results are always powerful. Hats-off to your commitment and recognizing success @KTRTRS garu. A massive shoutout to @kekahr_official on this achievement! @THubHyd https://t.co/mtoA4WH9Mx — Nikhil Arora (@Nikhil_Arora17) November 11, 2022

And then, in the last one month or so, there are more international and national majors who announced their plans in Telangana. These include electronic waste recovery player Attero India’s Rs.600 crore, Indian Indian Immunologicals animal vaccine facility worth Rs.700 crore, Gemini Edibles and Fats edible oil refinery at Rs 400 crore, Malabar Group with Rs.750 crore, Hetero’s Rs.600 crore, Rx-Propellant’s Rs.900 crore, and so on. These alone total up to Rs.3,950 crore in just one month.

There are more, like GV Research Platform, which set up a facility worth Rs.40 crore and announced plans of investment of Rs.800 crore over the next three years and Yapan Bio, which announced a Rs.856 crore investment, all in recent months.

And then, it was in March this year that Microsoft said it would invest Rs.15,000 crore to set up its largest data centre in the country. Just two years ago, in November 2020, Amazon Web Services announced an investment worth Rs.20,761 crore to set up multiple data centres here.

Modi, who talked about ease of doing business, could also check the number of approvals issued by the website of the State’s TS-Ipass initiative, which has issued approvals to 2,156 industries this year so far, for investments worth Rs.17,326 crore.